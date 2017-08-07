Twins' Max Kepler: Takes seat against left-hander
Kepler is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
With lefty Brent Suter starting for the Brewers, Kepler will bow out of the lineup and indirectly open up a starting spot for switch hitter Ehire Adrianza, who will man third base. Kepler owns a .171/.239/.254 career line against southpaws and will likely continue to be deployed as a platoon bat for the rest of the season.
