Kepler is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

With lefty Brent Suter starting for the Brewers, Kepler will bow out of the lineup and indirectly open up a starting spot for switch hitter Ehire Adrianza, who will man third base. Kepler owns a .171/.239/.254 career line against southpaws and will likely continue to be deployed as a platoon bat for the rest of the season.