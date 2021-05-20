site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Takes seat for matinee
Kepler isn't starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Angels.
Kepler had gone 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts across the last two games. Trevor Larnach will start in right field while Rob Refsnyder takes over in center.
