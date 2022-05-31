Kepler is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Kepler was on the bench for two straight contests due to quadriceps tightness before returning to the lineup as the Twins' designated hitter for the early game Tuesday. He ignited the Twins to an 8-2 win by going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks with his quad during the contest, so he's likely just sitting for maintenance purposes in the nightcap.