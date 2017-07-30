Kepler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With manager Paul Molitor opting to deploy Miguel Sano at DH for the series finale, Robbie Grossman will move over to right field, leaving no room in the outfield for Kepler. It's likely Kepler would have had a stronger case to stick around in the lineup if he hadn't struck out four times Saturday, but the benching shouldn't change his standing as an everyday option for the Twins, especially with the team gradually fading from the American League wild-card race.