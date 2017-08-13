Twins' Max Kepler: Takes seat Sunday
Kepler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kepler has smacked four home runs and has driven in eight runs over his last six starts, but his immense struggles against left-handers this season will continue to confine him to a platoon role in the outfield. With the Tigers bringing southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill in the series finale, Kepler will cede a start in right field to Robbie Grossman.
