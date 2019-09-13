Kepler (shoulder) was scheduled to take swings in the cage prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler continues to battle a shoulder injury that he picked up over the weekend, but it's good news that he was able to take some hacks Thursday. Depending on how he responds to Thursday's activity, he could return to the starting nine Friday against Cleveland.

