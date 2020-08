Kepler went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

His two-bagger in the sixth inning brought home two runs and chased Bucs starter Derek Holland from the game. Kepler is off to a strong start after his breakout 2019 campaign, hitting ,270 (10-for-37) through nine games with three homers, six RBI and seven runs.