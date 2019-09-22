Kepler (shoulder) will increase his swinging in the cage and begin hitting off of a high-velocity machine in the next few days,LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler returned to action Saturday on a limited basis, entering the game as a pinch-runner. However, this report suggests he's not able to swing a bat at full capacity, meaning his return to the lineup is still not imminent.

More News
Our Latest Stories