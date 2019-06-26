Kepler (elbow) had X-rays come back negative but will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler received a preliminary diagnosis of a right elbow bruise after being hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Rays. The 26-year-old appears to have avoided structural damage but will still undergo additional testing to be safe. Jake Cave figures to take over in center field should Kepler be forced to miss time with Byron Buxton (wrist) still on the injured list.