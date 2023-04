Helman (hamstring) has gone 4-for-17 with two home runs, two walks, six RBI and an additional run scored in four games since being activated from Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Helman opened the campaign on St. Paul's IL due to the hamstring issue and missed about three weeks of action before gaining clearance to make his debut for the Triple-A club. He should handle a near-everyday role at St. Paul now that he's healthy again.