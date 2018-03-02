Kohn has a tear in his biceps area that is causing nerve damage and he will miss at least several weeks, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He will head to the Mayo clinic in Minnesota next week to see a specialist, and should be considered out indefinitely. A 31-year-old journeyman reliever, Kohn should spend most, if not all the 2018 season at various levels of the minors, and carries no fantasy value.