Twins' Michael Kohn: Leaves with biceps discomfort
Kohn was forced to exit Wednesday's split-squad game due to right biceps discomfort, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Kohn left the contest with a trainer after appearing to grab his arm following a pitch during Wednesday's game against the Astros. The club didn't release any information on the severity of Kohn's injury but there should be an update to his status in the coming days. Even in the event that this is a minor ailment, expect the team to be cautious with Kohn due to previous arm problems, including Tommy John surgery in 2016.
