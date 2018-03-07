Kohn (biceps) will avoid surgery but will require 4-to-6 months of rest and rehab before he's cleared to resume throwing, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It was bad enough that Kohn was diagnosed with a torn right biceps after exiting a Grapefruit League game last week, but it appears the right-hander will now face an even lengthier recovery timetable than what is normally associated with that injury after doctors also detected nerve damage in his throwing arm. Since he's not expected to begin throwing until July at the earliest and will then presumably need several weeks to build up his arm for game action, Kohn's season debut may not come until deep in the second half in a best-case scenario. Kohn will likely be ticketed for a bullpen role at Triple-A Rochester once he's deemed fully healthy.