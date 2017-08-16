Kohn (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Rochester and transferred to High-A Fort Myers on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 31-year-old returned to action with the Gulf Coast League affiliate earlier this month, pitching in a competitive setting for the first time in nearly two years. Kohn still needs some time to build himself back up after such a long time away due to shoulder issues, so he will head to Fort Myers for the time being. He may not return to the upper levels of the minors until next year.