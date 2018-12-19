Morin signed a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the Twins on Tuesday, Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 reports.

Morin was with the Mariners in 2018 and allowed three runs over four major-league innings. Most of his season was spent at Triple-A Tacoma, where the 27-year-old accumulated a 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB over 53.2 innings. A strong spring training could help Morin earn a bullpen role on the Opening Day roster, but he's more likely to serve as organizational pitching depth to start the season.