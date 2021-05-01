Pineda (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a win over the Royals on Friday.

Pineda faced the minimum number of batters through the first three innings and made his only major mistake in the fourth when he served up a solo home run to Carlos Santana for the Royals' only run of the night. The 32-year-old has now allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts and lowered his ERA to a 2.30 over 27.1 innings. He's in line for a favorable matchup against the Rangers next week.