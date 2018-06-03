Twins' Michael Pineda: Another bullpen set for Monday
Pineda (elbow) will throw another bullpen session Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Pineda advanced to mound work last week for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. He's expected to gradually increase his pitch count over the next week or two and mix in more of his off-speed offerings before graduating to facing live hitters in batting practice. While Pineda seems to be trending positively in his recovery from the procedure, he still has numerous hurdles to clear before being activated from the 60-day disabled list. It's not expected that he'll be an option for the Twins until late in the second half, at which point he may work out of the bullpen.
