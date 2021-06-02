Pineda experienced some discomfort in his right forearm during his start in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. "I tried to compete and my forearm bothered me a little bit when I finished my pitches," Pineda said afterward. "That's it. Nothing is big. Hopefully, we can recover 100 percent and be ready for my next start."

Pineda first began experiencing forearm tightness following his previous start May 26 against Baltimore, but he said he felt fully healthy while warming up Tuesday. However, Pineda noted that he had trouble getting loose once on the mound, which may explain why he covered a season-low three innings and was lit up for five runs in the loss. While Pineda's comments about his own health are less than ideal, the Twins are seemingly planning on having him available to make his next start, which is set to come Sunday in Kansas City.