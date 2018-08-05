Twins' Michael Pineda: Begins rehab assignment Monday
Pineda (elbow) will begin his rehab assignment in the Gulf Coast League on Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Pineda has been out of action since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. The lengthy absence will mean he'll need quite a few rehab appearances, but beginning that period now means he'll have a chance to pitch in the big leagues in September.
