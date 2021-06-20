Pineda (forearm) played catch Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The right-hander landed on the injured list with forearm inflammation June 14, and it appears he'll remain on the shelf for at least another week. Pineda could rejoin the rotation during the final week of June if Friday's bullpen session goes smoothly.
