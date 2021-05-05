Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Pineda (wrist) will be ready to start Thursday's series finale against the Rangers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda's sore right wrist apparently responded well to his between-starts throwing session Tuesday, so he'll be able to make his normal turn in the rotation on five days' rest Thursday. The 32-year-old righty has gotten off to an excellent start to the season, posting a 2.30 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB in 27.1 innings through his first five starts.