Pineda threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk in Wednesday's spring training start.

Pineda, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, looks fully healthy and back to his prior form this spring. He has 13 strikeouts and three walks in 15.1 innings with a 3.52 ERA over five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories