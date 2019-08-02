Pineda allowed one run on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Thursday.

It looked like Pineda was going to earn his eighth win, but the Twins gave up three runs in the ninth to blow the lead and then lost in extra innings. Still, Pineda is still pitching very well, and owns a 3-1 mark with a 2.23 ERA in his last six outings. Overall, Pineda is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 117 innings this season. He will pitch next against the Braves at home Tuesday.