Pineda (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment around Aug. 1, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He threw 50 pitches off the regular mound on Monday, which marked his fifth successful bullpen session. The plan is for him to throw another such bullpen session Friday and then to head back to Fort Myers for a couple of live batting practice sessions. If all goes well, he will go on a lengthy rehab assignment and could pitch in the majors in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories