Pineda (forearm) could throw a bullpen session the next few days, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com.
Pineda traveled with the team on the current road trip which may be a sign he's making progress. Pineda was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros due to right forearm tightness.
