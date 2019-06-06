Twins' Michael Pineda: Could rejoin rotation Friday
Pineda (knee) could be activated from the injured list to start Friday's series opener against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Pineda is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Friday and the Twins currently have their starter for that game listed as TBA. Pineda's stay on the shelf was never expected to be an extended one, so even if he doesn't rejoin the Twins on Friday, his return likely isn't far behind. Prior to landing on the shelf, Pineda posted a 5.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB in 59 innings (11 starts).
