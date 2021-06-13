Pineda (forearm) will likely miss at least one turn through the rotation, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Pineda was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros due to right forearm tightness, and manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that the right-hander will likely require "a little break." Baldelli isn't yet sure how long the 32-year-old will need to rest, but it sounds as though the Twins will use a cautious approach to prevent a more serious issue. Randy Dobnak (finger) could be a candidate to join the rotation if his fingernail issue doesn't force him to miss additional time.