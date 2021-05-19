Pineda (thigh) could require time on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Pineda was slated to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox but was pushed back after he underwent a thigh procedure. While the right-hander could resume throwing Thursday, the Twins could clear up a roster spot by placing Pineda on the injured list. Lewis Thorpe will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday, while Bailey Ober could also remain in the rotation if Pineda misses time.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Recovering from procedure•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Pushed off Tuesday's start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: More long ball issues Thursday•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Solid in no-decision•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Cleared for Thursday start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Tentatively scheduled for Thursday•