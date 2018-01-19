Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season
Pineda (elbow) could return in August or September this season but wouldn't be used as a starter, Twins Executive Vice President Derek Falvey told freelance writer Brian Hall.
The 28-year-old righty underwent Tommy John surgery on July 18. The Twins signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in December with an eye toward him joining the rotation in 2019. However, it doesn't sound like he's been ruled out from pitching in the majors in 2018.
