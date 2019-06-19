Twins' Michael Pineda: Delivers quality start
Pineda didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's marathon extra-innings win over the Red Sox, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The right-hander delivered his first quality start in June and sixth of the season, although Pineda's contributions were a distant memory by the time the game wrapped up in the 17th inning. He'll carry a 4.76 ERA and 62:14 K:BB through 75.2 innings into his next outing Sunday in Kansas City.
