Pineda (3-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles after giving up one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

The 32-year-old returned from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and served up a solo homer to Trey Mancini during the first inning, but the right-hander blanked Baltimore over the following five frames. Pineda showed no ill effects from the thigh injury and has a 2.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 47:12 K:BB across 44.2 innings this season.