Pineda (8-5) picked up the win against Texas on Thursday, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.

Pineda had been sidelined since Aug. 3 with a triceps strain but was solid in his return, picking up his eighth win to keep Minnesota narrowly atop the AL Central. All three runs against Pineda came in the fifth inning after the Twins had established an 11-run lead, and he gave way to Devin Smeltzer in the sixth having thrown 86 pitches (55 for strikes). The 30-year-old now carries a 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 109:24 K:BB in 122 innings this season and will face the White Sox on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.