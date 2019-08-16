Twins' Michael Pineda: Earns win in return to rotation
Pineda (8-5) picked up the win against Texas on Thursday, pitching five innings and giving up three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.
Pineda had been sidelined since Aug. 3 with a triceps strain but was solid in his return, picking up his eighth win to keep Minnesota narrowly atop the AL Central. All three runs against Pineda came in the fifth inning after the Twins had established an 11-run lead, and he gave way to Devin Smeltzer in the sixth having thrown 86 pitches (55 for strikes). The 30-year-old now carries a 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 109:24 K:BB in 122 innings this season and will face the White Sox on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...