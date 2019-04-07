Twins' Michael Pineda: Earns win with five strong innings
Pineda (1-0) earned the win against the Phillies on Saturday by allowing two runs on four hits across five innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Pineda was pulled after giving up a single to Jean Segura to lead off the sixth inning, and he eventually came around to score. Pineda reached 80 pitches Saturday as he continues to ease into things after not seeing major-league action since 2017 due to Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old has given up two runs on five hits over nine innings during his two starts, and lines up to pitch against the Tigers next weekend.
