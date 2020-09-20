Pineda (2-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out one.

Pineda wasn't able to rack up strikeouts in the performance but was nonetheless very effective, holding Chicago to a single run to pick up his second victory of the campaign. Since returning to the mound on Sept. 1, the veteran right-hander has posted a 3.18 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 22.2 innings covering four starts. That has allowed him to stake a claim in Minnesota's rotation, though it's not yet clear how the Twins will line their starters up for the three-game opening round of the playoffs. Pineda will have one more tuneup prior to the postseason, currently scheduled for Friday at home against the Reds.