Twins' Michael Pineda: Enters spring at full strength
Pineda (knee) says he'll be at full strength at the start of spring training, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I was hurting a little bit in my knee but right now, everything is 100 percent and I feel good. I don't feel hurt," he said.
Pineda had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He made four minor-league rehab outings before the surgery. He's expected to win a spot in the rotation, but the lack of rehab innings could put him behind in spring training and he seems unlikely to approach 150 innings in his first full year back.
