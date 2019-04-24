Pineda didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Astros, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander got staked to a 3-0 lead before he stepped on the mound, but Pineda found himself on the hook for the loss by the time he was done after 86 pitches (57 strikes). The Twins were able to tie it back up in the top of the seventh before their bullpen fell apart, though. The 30-year-old will take a 5.63 ERA and 20:5 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing -- a rematch with the 'Stros in Minnesota on April 30.