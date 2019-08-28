Pineda (10-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the White Sox, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out eight.

A Tim Anderson solo shot in the fourth inning was the right-hander's only real mistake -- all the other Chicago hits were singles -- but Pineda still barely lasted long enough to qualify for the win, needing 89 pitches (60 strikes) to complete five frames. He'll carry a 4.16 ERA and 121:25 K:BB through 134 innings into his next start Sunday in Detroit.