Pineda (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the White Sox, giving up one run on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

The ChiSox managed fewer hits off Pineda than the Twins hit homers on the afternoon, which is generally a good way to get in the win column. The right-hander has now delivered six quality starts in his last nine trips to the mound, posting a 3.93 ERA and 45:6 K:BB through 54.2 innings over that stretch. Pineda will look to keep rolling in his next outing July 6, at home against the Rangers.