Pineda wasn't especially effective Sunday, needing 98 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. He yielded an RBI single to Carlos Santana in the first inning before another two runs scored in the third. The veteran right-hander owns a 3.57 ERA in 17.2 innings this season. Pineda will look for his second win when he takes on the Cubs in Chicago on Saturday.