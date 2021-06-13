Pineda was removed from his start Sunday against the Astros with right forearm tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk across four innings (64 pitches) before exiting.

The forearm tightness that resulted in Pineda's start last week being pushed back has re-emerged, though it's not yet clear if the issue is worse this time around, or if manager Rocco Baldelli pulled him merely as a precaution. He'll likely be further evaluated over the next day or two before the Twins make a ruling on his status for his upcoming start in Texas next weekend. Randy Dobnak came on for Pineda in relief and would likely be the top candidate to rejoin the rotation if a replacement is needed.