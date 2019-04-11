Pineda won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Tigers and Twins will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader May 11. The Twins haven't clarified how they'll arrange their pitching schedule following the postponement, but it's likely that manager Rocco Baldelli will just push Pineda back one day in the schedule rather than skipping his turn entirely. Pineda has looked good through his first two outings of the season, allowing two runs and striking out 10 over nine innings while conceding just five hits and two walks.