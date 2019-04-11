Twins' Michael Pineda: Friday's start postponed
Pineda won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Tigers and Twins will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader May 11. The Twins haven't clarified how they'll arrange their pitching schedule following the postponement, but it's likely that manager Rocco Baldelli will just push Pineda back one day in the schedule rather than skipping his turn entirely. Pineda has looked good through his first two outings of the season, allowing two runs and striking out 10 over nine innings while conceding just five hits and two walks.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Earns win with five strong innings•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Strong in brief outing•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Continues strong spring•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Scheduled to debut Friday•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Ready to pitch in spring games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.