Pineda (3-3) was charged with the loss Tuesday at Baltimore after allowing five runs on seven hits with one strikeout and zero walks over three innings.

The 32-year-old delivered a quality start in his return from the injured list against the Orioles last week, but he was unable to replicate that success in his second straight start against the team. Pineda has a 3.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across 47.2 innings this season.