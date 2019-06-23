Twins' Michael Pineda: Gives up five runs in loss
Pineda (4-4) gave up five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five through five innings to take the loss against the Royals on Sunday.
Pineda threw strikes on 64 of his 92 pitches, but continues to be too hittable. Opponents have a .310 average and a .552 slugging percentage against his slider this season, and it was the slider that Hunter Dozier blasted for a three-run shot in the third inning. Pineda will look for better results in his next start Saturday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
