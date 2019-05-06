Pineda (2-3) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight through five innings taking the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.

Despite allowing nine baserunners, Pineda held the Yankees to two runs before a two-run blast by Mike Tauchman in the fourth inning. The start wasn't without positives, as the 30-year-old induced 18 swinging strikes, but he was too inefficient, throwing 95 pitches in only five innings. He has a 2-3 record with a 6.09 ERA and a 30:9 K:BB through seven starts this season. Pineda will get his next start Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.