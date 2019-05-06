Twins' Michael Pineda: Gives up three runs in loss
Pineda (2-3) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight through five innings taking the loss against the Yankees on Sunday.
Despite allowing nine baserunners, Pineda held the Yankees to two runs before a two-run blast by Mike Tauchman in the fourth inning. The start wasn't without positives, as the 30-year-old induced 18 swinging strikes, but he was too inefficient, throwing 95 pitches in only five innings. He has a 2-3 record with a 6.09 ERA and a 30:9 K:BB through seven starts this season. Pineda will get his next start Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...