Pineda (forearm) gave up five runs (four earned) with one strikeout and three walks over four innings Saturday during a rehab start for Triple-A St Paul. He threw 75 pitches. "He went out. It was a successful start in a lot of ways. Obviously, he's gonna want to have success and come out of it feeling good with some confidence, but we got a lot out of what we were trying to," manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com.

Pineda has been on the 10-day injured list since June 13 with right forearm inflammation. It's not clear if he'll need another rehab start or return to the Minnesota rotation next week. Given Minnesota's depth issues in the rotation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make his next start in the majors.