Pineda (suspension) agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the Twins on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Pineda became a free agent at the beginning of November after failing to receive a qualifying offer from the Twins, but he'll head right back to Minnesota following Thursday's signing. He'll be required to miss the first month of the 2020 campaign after being slapped with an 80-game ban in September of 2019 for taking a banned substance.