Pineda (elbow) will return to Minnesota to undergo an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

This sounds like a precautionary move from the Twins, but is still a worrying sign as Pineda was making minor-league rehab appearances in his return from Tommy John surgery in July 2017. The 29-year-old could still join the Twins come September if the issue is indeed minor, but a clearer timetable won't become available until the MRI results are released.