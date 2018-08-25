Twins' Michael Pineda: Heading for MRI on knee
Pineda (elbow) will return to Minnesota to undergo an MRI on his right knee Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
This sounds like a precautionary move from the Twins, but is still a worrying sign as Pineda was making minor-league rehab appearances in his return from Tommy John surgery in July 2017. The 29-year-old could still join the Twins come September if the issue is indeed minor, but a clearer timetable won't become available until the MRI results are released.
