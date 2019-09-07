Pineda was suspended 60 games for taking a banned substance Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Pineda was originally hit with an 80-game ban, though the sentence was reduced on appeal after he made a compelling case that the banned diuretic found in his system was not being used as a masking agent for a performance-enhancing drug. The failed test still casts a bit of doubt on the validity of his solid 4.01 ERA in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, his best showing in that category since 2014. Pineda will miss the rest of this season and the playoffs as well as the first month and change of the 2020 campaign.

