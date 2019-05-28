Twins' Michael Pineda: Lands on IL after start
The Twins placed Pineda on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to right knee tendinitis.
The roster move comes as a surprise after Pineda didn't appear to be in any obvious discomfort while submitting his fourth consecutive quality start (three runs allowed over six innings) in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until June 7, but off days Wednesday and June 3 could allow the Twins to get by with a truncated rotation in the short term. It's worth noting, however, that the Twins called up Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move and will have him start Tuesday's game, perhaps signaling that the originally scheduled starter, Martin Perez, is not fully healthy either.
