Pineda's placement on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis is considered a maintenance issue, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that he expects Pineda to miss roughly 10 days, so it sounds as though he'll only have to miss one start. Devin Smeltzer was called up to take his place in the rotation.

